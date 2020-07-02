140 million children missing due to preference for sons over daughters

The United Nations released its annual report showing about 140 million females are missing because of a preference for sons over daughters and extreme neglect of young girls leading to their death.

(FOX NEWS) — The UN reveals some disturbing numbers on the number of children that are missing due to parents and their preference for sons over daughters.

A report from the UN says that 140 million females are classified as “Missing” due to sex preference among parents and neglect and abuse of girls worldwide.

The authors also added that more than four millions girls are currently at risk of unwanted genital mutilation; a practice that has been condemned by the UN.

Some parents have gone through extreme lengths to avoid giving birth to a girl and those girls who are born face medical challenges due to their sex.

The UN says that laws aren’t enough to tackle this issue while stating that investing in equal opportunity for women globally will help eradicate this ongoing problem.

