Working From Home Heats Up

Grace Good's fiery circus act has moved from the big top to her parents' driveway.

(WSMV/NBC News) With her work hit hard by the cornavirus pandemic, Grace Good is glad to have a place she can turn.

“It’s my parents’ house,” she says, sitting on a little back porch. “I always come here when I’m going through a crisis, which is now. I am struggling with this entire thing too.”

Mom and dad Paul and Judy Good are here to be guides.

Paul and Judy told Grace she’s always welcome to do her work from their Franklin, Tennessee home.

But her work isn’t just any job.

“When people ask me what I do, I’ll just be like, ‘I’m a circus performer,'” laughs Grace.

Here in the old neighborhood, in the old driveway, Grace now puts on a live show for Facebook and Instagram every Friday night. She performs aerial acrobatics and hula hoops rings of fire as part of her act.

