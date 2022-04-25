AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 80 employers are coming together for the 2022 Spring Amarillo Job Fair.

Employers like Xcel Energy, the City of Amarillo, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Phillips 66, Pantex, BSA Health System, and many more will be in attendance and looking for people to fill several positions.

For help in preparing for the job fair and to see a list of employers, visit https://wspanhandle.com/ and click on “Events.” The Amarillo Job Fair is open to the public, attendance and participation is free to all job seekers.