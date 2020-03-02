Worker-owned cooperative holds groundbreaking ceremony for new hospital laundry facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning to officially start construction of a worker-owned cooperative hospital laundry facility.

The laundry will be managed by a newly formed local entity, the North Heights Linen Service LLC.

The hospitals currently contract with out-of-state companies for laundry service.

The laundry will focus on employment with living wages and benefits for the community surrounding the site.

“Economic opportunity was a priority in The North Heights Neighborhood Plan. This new industry is a great step toward fulfilling that vision and really starting to offer opportunities to a community that has been left behind in many ways,” said Mildred Darton, Board Chair of NHAA.

Funding for the project will be in the form of impact investment loans from Amarillo Area Foundation, Amarillo National Bank, First Bank Southwest, First Capital Bank, First United Bank, Happy State Bank, and Interstate Bank.

“This initiative is one that can completely transform a community.“, Clay Stribling, President/CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation, “By creating a new enterprise that keeps business local and provides service for local stakeholders, we are creating jobs and improving our region for years to come. Hopefully, this project can be a catalyst for similar initiatives.”

“Everyone wins with this project. Amarillo’s economy brings back millions of dollars in revenue, the hospitals have local service, North Heights will see new construction, and local jobs will be created. “, says Puff Niegos, North Heights Linen Assoc. and former SALAR board member. “In addition, our workers will become owners and develop wealth, which research shows is necessary to bring families out of poverty.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: