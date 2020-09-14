Worker dies after falling 200 feet from Orlando Starflyer attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A theme park worker has died after falling 200 feet from the Orlando Starflyer attraction on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The 21-year-old man was performing a safety check when he fell to his death shortly before 8 a.m., authorities said on Monday.

Fire officials said the man fell 200 feet and struck a platform below the attraction. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation, according to WESH.

The 450-foot attraction opened in 2018.

No other details were available.