Women Charged In Transgender Restroom Assault

(WRAL) Two women have been charged with assaulting a 29-year-old transgender person in a bathroom at a popular Raleigh, North Carolina bar.

According to investigators, the victim was inside the women’s bathroom at Milk Bar on December 9 when she was sexually assaulted by two other women.

Authorities said the assault continued at the bar, where a bartender saw what was happening and repeatedly told the two women to stop.

Amber Harrell, 38, and Jessica Fowler, 31, are both charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery in connection with the incident.

The victim called 911 the day after the incident. She told the dispatcher that the women started verbally abusing her in the bathroom, exposing themselves and touching her. The touching continued at the bar.

Witnesses said it was clear the women were targeting the person because she is transgender.

