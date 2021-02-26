Woman wins over $302K playing slot machine at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Do travelers really win big money at airport slot machines in Las Vegas?
A Texas woman did on Thursday, according to a tweet from McCarran International Airport.
Identified as Megan H., the Flower Mound, Texas resident hit a $302,334.86 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.
“Winner, winner, chicken dinner!” the airport tweeted, adding that she struck it rich in the B Concourse.
Video from Las Vegas Locally shows Megan H. shouting “Oh my God!” and throwing her hands up after realizing she had won.
Flower Mound is a suburb north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- “She needs to address this”: Kansans demand Gov. Kelly speak at next unemployment protest
- ‘They finally stop living in fear’: Advocates reflect on return of asylum-seekers to US
- New film documents plight of migrants forced to wait out asylum process in Mexico
- Looking back, volunteers who stuck by asylum-seekers in Mexico take moment to rejoice
- Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces group, but judge says she’s too dangerous for release