Woman tells daughter’s murderer in court: ‘I hate you. I want to rip you limb from limb’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Jared Chance will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, after murdering and dismembering Ashley Young in 2018.

He learned his sentence Thursday after first hearing victim impact statements from members of Young’s family.

“Jared Chance I hate you,” said Kristine Young, Ashley’s mother, during her statement. “You had no right to take her from me – to take her from her family.”

Parts of Young’s body still haven’t been found. Finding her is a fight her family says they intend to keep up, according to WXMI.

“I believe you are evil,” Judge Trusock said before handing down the sentence of 100 to 200 years in prison. That’s far above the state guidelines for second-degree murder. “You are clearly a monster without any conscience whatsoever.”

Judge Trusock couldn’t sentence Chance to life without parole because his murder conviction was on a 2nd degree charge.

The judge explained that Chance will not be eligible for parole until he is 130 years old.

Chance’s parents are facing charges for allegedly helping their son cover up the killing.