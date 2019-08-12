Woman struck by train dies in northwestern Oklahoma

GAGE, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old woman has died after being struck by a freight train in northwestern Oklahoma.

Troopers say Dawn Renee O’Hair was killed in Saturday afternoon’s collision near Gage, 138 miles (222 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says O’Hair was walking along railroad tracks in the Ellis County town when she was struck by the train at about 12:50 p.m. Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other details about the collision were not immediately available.