Woman rescued from the Mississippi River

The Rock Island Fire Department got a call of a woman in the Mississippi River in need of help around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Two civilian boats were near the woman in the river and a couple of people jumped in the river to try and help. Eventually they got her onto a pontoon boat.

She was transferred to the fire department’s boat and taken to an awaiting ambulance at Sunset Marina.

There is no current information about her condition.

