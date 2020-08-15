Woman rescued from the Mississippi River

The Rock Island Fire Department got a call of a woman in the Mississippi River in need of help around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Two civilian boats were near the woman in the river and a couple of people jumped in the river to try and help. Eventually they got her onto a pontoon boat.
She was transferred to the fire department’s boat and taken to an awaiting ambulance at Sunset Marina.
There is no current information about her condition.
