An Iowa woman battling cancer got to cross one thing off her bucket list.

A tattoo.

Carmela Casber has a brain tumor and breast cancer.

When her care team at Avalon Hospice in West Des Moines learned that Carmela wanted to get a tattoo they decided to make it happen.

Carmela settled on a calla lily, her favorite flower, as a design.

Last week, with loved ones by her side, she took the plunge at a tattoo studio in Waukee.