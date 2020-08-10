Woman indicted for Criminal Negligent Homicide in 2019 wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman in Randall County has been indicted in a fatal wreck from back in 2019

Karli Schilling has been indicted for Criminal Negligent Homicide for the death of Aidynn Williamson.

The wreck happened on April 2, 2019.

Willamson was a passenger of the vehicle that Schilling allegedly crashed into.

