Woman indicted for Criminal Negligent Homicide in 2019 wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman in Randall County has been indicted in a fatal wreck from back in 2019
Karli Schilling has been indicted for Criminal Negligent Homicide for the death of Aidynn Williamson.
The wreck happened on April 2, 2019.
Willamson was a passenger of the vehicle that Schilling allegedly crashed into.
