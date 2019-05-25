Woman hit by two cars in Curry County; hospitalized with critical injuries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - A woman is hospitalized after being hit by two vehicles in Curry County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday near the 1300 block of US 60.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, a 27-year old woman walked out of a home and laid down in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Officials said a vehicle hit the woman, called 911, and turn to go back to the scene. That is when the sheriff’s office said the woman was hit by another vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Clovis and later flown to Lubbock with critical injuries.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said a witness reported the woman had consumed alcohol prior to the incident.