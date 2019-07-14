Woman from Friona dies after accident involving bus on US 60

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman from Friona is dead after a crash involving a bus on US 60 on Saturday, July 13.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a bus carrying 39 passengers was eastbound on US 60 in the outside lane. A Toyota Camry, driven by 48-year-old Socorro Gallego of Friona, was westbound on US 60 approaching a cross-over.

Gallego turned left, failed to yield the right of way and continued south across the eastbound lanes trying to enter Cargill Meat Solutions just after 4 a.m.

DPS reports that the front of the bus then collided with Gallego’s vehicle. Gallego was transported to Parmer Medical Center in Friona where she was later pronounced dead.

Eight passengers on the bus received minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.