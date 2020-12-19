Woman charged with battery after coughing in healthcare worker’s face

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Regional Medical center was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing PRMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients in their care.

“The PRMC team continues to excel in quality measures. Leapfrog provides us with a high bar of excellence to reach for and I’m so pleased and proud that the hard work put in by everyone on this team is being recognized. We work on improving every day. We want to provide our community with excellent care, a satisfying hospital experience, and recovery. We are honored to receive this recognition,” said PRMC CEO, Edwin Leon.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for PRMC. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”