Woman celebrates death of 102k dollar student loan debt

A graduate from the California University of Pennsylvania celebrates the "death" of 102,000 dollar student loan debt she has finally paid off.

(FOX NEWS) —One new york woman is proving why not all funerals are sad.

Mandy Velez is celebrating the death of her student debt.

The 28-year old was left with 120,000 worth of loans after attending California University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh.

Velez takes great pride in both never having asked for help to pay her bills and never missing a payment.

She says she worked hard to get out of the red by living off less than a third of her monthly salary, working multiple jobs, and choosing to sit out on activities with friends and family to save cash.