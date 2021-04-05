Woman angry at Burger King wait climbs into drive-thru window to shoot at employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police released photos of a woman who reportedly became so upset about the wait time at a Memphis, Tennessee Burger King that she opened fire on employees.
Police say when they arrived at the restaurant on March 30 employees told them that a customer became upset about the wait for food and started a verbal altercation while standing in the drive-through.
That’s when employees said the woman grabbed a gun from inside the vehicle, extended her body through the drive-through window and began shooting at employees.
The workers fled through a back door and were not hurt, police said.
The woman was accompanied by a man who was driving the gray sedan.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- February winter storm causes mold at SFISD Elementary
- Georgia restaurant owner offers vandal a job rather than press charges
- Ariana Grande announced as new coach joining “The Voice” as battle rounds continue
- SW 81st Ave at both Coulter and Loop 335 blocked due to a gas leak
- Sheriff warns people to stop coming to ghost town shown in TikTok video