Woman and 3-year-old dead after wreck on I-40 in Beckham County

News

by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people have died after a head-on collision on Saturday, October 5.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Chelsey Bradshaw was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-40 just west of Erick.

DPS reports that around 8 p.m., she struck a Freightliner driving westbound head-on, causing her vehicle to catch fire.

Bradshaw and a 3-year-old were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss