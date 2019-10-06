Woman and 3-year-old dead after wreck on I-40 in Beckham County

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people have died after a head-on collision on Saturday, October 5.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Chelsey Bradshaw was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-40 just west of Erick.

DPS reports that around 8 p.m., she struck a Freightliner driving westbound head-on, causing her vehicle to catch fire.

Bradshaw and a 3-year-old were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The crash remains under investigation.