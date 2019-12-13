EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Witness takes action to save Amarillo officer during Friday manhunt

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate after a Friday morning manhunt in the 45th and Western area.

The suspect is in custody

The witness says the suspect stole a truck and cell phone last night.

According to the witness, the victim called the phone this morning and someone answered. The person on the other end of the line told the victim to go to an address on Buffalo Trail and the victim alerted police.

The victim drove down the road and witnessed the suspect looting the truck at a home on Buffalo Trail.

The witness says multiple people confronted the suspect and the suspect attempted to escape in the stolen truck.

A witness saw Amarillo Police on scene allegedly shoot at the suspect in the stolen truck.

The witness who spoke with KAMR Local 4 News, t-boned the stolen truck to prevent the suspect from running over an officer.

The suspect then drove away.

During the manhunt, Amarillo ISD released the following Facebook post about lockout at multiple campuses.

We will have more information as it becomes available.