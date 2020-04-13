With the crowds gone, Sasquatch goes to Anakeesta in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Anakeesta in Gatlinburg is temporarily closed, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a visitor.
The popular Gatlinburg attraction suspended operations on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this past week posted the first episode of the Sasquatch at Anakeesta on its Facebook page.
“We’ve spotted him a time or two before when the park was quiet but now we have proof,” the post says. Check Anakeesta’s Facebook page for future episodes.
Seems like the perfect time for the famously shy Bigfoot to take in the sights, don’t you think?
