With MILB’s season canceled, HODGETOWN opens up for Texas Collegiate Baseball League

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Squad opened up the Texas Collegiate Baseball League at HODGETOWN on Tuesday evening against the San Antonio Chanclas, You can see highlights from Tuesday’s game and more in the video above.

Tuesday afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced the 2020 minor league season for all levels is canceled. You can see the Sod Poodles statement on the cancellation, below.

Minor League Baseball (MiLB™) announced today that Major League Baseball (MLB™) has informed the league that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a professional baseball season in Amarillo in 2020. Despite the announcement, baseball officially returns to HODGETOWN tonight with the Opening Night of the Texas Collegiate League season.

The Texas Collegiate League (TCL), a 10-team summer collegiate wood-bat league, runs from June 30 to August 2 and 30 games will be hosted in Amarillo. One of Amarillo’s two TCL teams, the Amarillo Sod Squad, will take on the San Antonio Flying Chanclas tonight at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN. The second team, the Amarillo Sod Dogs, make their home debut on July 3.

“Today marks an unseen period in Minor League Baseball history – there will not be a professional baseball season played in 2020,” said Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. “Although this isn’t the news we had hoped for, we are very excited to still make it another summer to remember with baseball returning to downtown Amarillo. Our Texas Collegiate League season, which officially begins today and runs through August 2, will be hosted at HODGETOWN for the community to enjoy while adhering to health guidance provided by local and state health officials.”

Ensor continued, “We would like to graciously thank our Founding Partners, corporate partners, season ticket members, fans, and community for your continued and unwavering support during this period and for making the Sod Poodles one of the most beloved and well-respected teams in all of professional baseball.”

For season seat members, sponsors, and groups, Sod Poodles team members will be reaching out to provide additional information regarding the 2021 season.

“We remain united and optimistic because affiliated, professional baseball WILL return to HODGETOWN next year. We look forward to hosting the best Sod Poodles season yet in April 2021 along with the 2021 Texas League All-Star Game! Our thoughts and prayers continue to remain with those fighting on the front lines each day to ensure the safety of our community.”

