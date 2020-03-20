With all pro-sports off, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the sports world coming to a halt due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, ESPN found a way to still keep sports fans entertained.

ESPN announced the return of “The Ocho,” which was inspired by the 2004 movie “Dodgeball,” providing fans with unorthodox sports entertainment this Sunday, March 22 on the network’s ESPN2 channel.

This will be the fourth edition of the “Ocho” since originally began in 2017. Viewers will be able to enjoy highlights from events such as the Stupid Robot Fighting League, spike ball, cherry spitting, and even axe throwing.

Full schedule for ESPN’s “The Ocho” here: