Wiswell family bringing craft beer to Dumas

In a few months, Texas panhandle natives J.L. and Ashleigh Wiswell will turn a downtown Dumas building into Toppled Turtle Brewing Company.

“We talked about it, there’s a lot of through traffic, this is where we’re from. Dumas doesn’t really have a place with outdoor seating or a family oriented place where people can play games and things like that. So we thought, you know what, this is our hometown. They’re working on restoring downtown and so why not be a part of that,” said Ashleigh Wiswell, Toppled Turtle Brewing Company Co-Owner.

The Wiswells bring brewing experience to the high plains after a year of operating Dodgeton Creek Brewing Company in Trinidad Colorado.

For Dumas native J.L., the building the brewery is being built in, holds some sentimental value.

“I remember as a kid I would walk up here from my house, this used to be a hardware store. This is one of the oldest buildings in town so it’s really cool to be back and be in a very historic building,” said J.L. Wiswell, Toppled Turtle Brewing Company Co-Owner.

They also say they’ve received a lot of community support, to which they hope will be a spark plug to revitalize downtown.

” We’ve been told by everybody that they intend for this to be kind of an anchor spot so that people will want to come in and be around here because we’re here,” said J.L. Wiswell.