WISE Workshops target girls for STEM enrichment

The following is a press release from Xcel Energy:

AMARILLO, Texas (Nov. 7, 2019) – The annual Women in Science Endeavors (WISE) workshops for middle girls are set for 8 a.m. Saturday at the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus. Activities will take place in the College Union Building (CUB), Warren Hall and the Science Lab Building along Southwest 24th Avenue.

Organizers are expecting close to 250 middle school girls from the Region 16 area, and also from several surrounding states. The event aims to engage girls in science, technology, engineering and math in a fun and exciting way, with an end goal of driving them toward science and technology studies and careers.

Workshops begin at 8:50 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. and are led by professional women working in science and technical career fields. The best opportunities for media to get interviews, photos and video are during the morning workshops or during the group activity that begins at noon.

The event is organized and supported by Altura Engineering, Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning, Amarillo College, Amarillo Independent School District, Bell Helicopter, Estacar Companies, Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, GROW – Women in Non-Traditional Roles Positive Effect, Pantex, West Texas A&M University School of Engineering and Computer Science and Xcel Energy.