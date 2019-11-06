“Winterizing” your car for the cold months

Winter isn’t coming, it’s already here in the panhandle, making it cold for you and your car.

“Obviously we got cold quick this year so everybody kind of found out what works and what doesn’t,” said Robert Morton, Panhandle Eurotech Automotive Owner.

During the winter months Morton and his mechanics stay busy working on cars that have cold-weather related issues.

“The cold tends to find coolant leaks for people. Also it tells them if they got a bad battery real quick. Seemingly your car starts fine every day and then it gets down to 28, 29 degrees one night and the next morning it doesn’t start,” said Morton.

Another common problem they see, low tire pressure caused by the cold.

“We always bump them up an extra couple pounds just so that we don’t have any issues through the winter. It’s a good idea so you’re not going in and getting your tires checked all the time,” said Morton.

So if you don’t want to be a victim of winter-weather related car trouble, Morton is here to give you some tips.

“First and most important thing is just to check everything out and make sure your wipers are working well, make sure your heater is working well. The heater is the most important thing to keep your window from fogging up and de-icing it. Get that battery checked, get that heater checked over, make sure it’s flowing properly and make sure your coolant is full,” said Morton.