Winter weather has arrived

Overcast

Amarillo

37°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
25 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
23°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

33°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 20°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
22°F Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 27°
Wind
26 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
21°F Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

34°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
29 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

36°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
23°F Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

39°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
23°F Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Morning

Winter weather has arrived across the high plains.

We’re starting off our Thursday with snow across our northern counties in parts of northeastern New Mexico and the northwestern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

During the late morning and early afternoon, we’ll see some rain move into the central panhandles leading to a wintry mix that will transition into snow during the late afternoon and evening.

Snow totals are still a variable but a swath of about 1-3 inches can be expected from about Perryton down through Amarillo and Hereford to about Clovis. Those estimated snow totals could vary depending on how long we see our afternoon rain linger.

The longer we see rain throughout the region the lower those totals will be, however, if we see an early transition from rain to snow those totals could be higher in some spots.

Overnight Thursday into Friday temperatures will drop down into the 20s so any snow or rain that falls overnight will most likely freeze and stick to roadways leading to some slippery conditions Friday morning.

Thank you for logging on and stay safe.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 69°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 88° / 2012

Record Low: 26° / 2005

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 56°

6″: 58°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.06″

Year to Date: 23.47″ / +4.96″

Drying Potential: Low

Pan Evaporation: 0.07″

AM Humidity: 96%

PM Humidity: 64%

