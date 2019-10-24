Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Good Morning

Winter weather has arrived across the high plains.

We’re starting off our Thursday with snow across our northern counties in parts of northeastern New Mexico and the northwestern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

During the late morning and early afternoon, we’ll see some rain move into the central panhandles leading to a wintry mix that will transition into snow during the late afternoon and evening.

Snow totals are still a variable but a swath of about 1-3 inches can be expected from about Perryton down through Amarillo and Hereford to about Clovis. Those estimated snow totals could vary depending on how long we see our afternoon rain linger.

The longer we see rain throughout the region the lower those totals will be, however, if we see an early transition from rain to snow those totals could be higher in some spots.

Overnight Thursday into Friday temperatures will drop down into the 20s so any snow or rain that falls overnight will most likely freeze and stick to roadways leading to some slippery conditions Friday morning.

Thank you for logging on and stay safe.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 69°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 88° / 2012

Record Low: 26° / 2005

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 56°

6″: 58°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 5.38″ / +4.06″

Year to Date: 23.47″ / +4.96″

Drying Potential: Low

Pan Evaporation: 0.07″

AM Humidity: 96%

PM Humidity: 64%