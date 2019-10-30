Good Wednesday morning folks. Winter weather continues today, with a mixture of freezing drizzle and snow, with snow more likely for most of the area. Locations from Clovis to Childress will see freezing drizzle, while snow amounts for the rest of us range between half an inch to 2 to 3 inches for our northern counties. Drive to the conditions, as slick spots will exist, especially on bridges and overpasses. Stay out of the way of snow plows as they will be out and about. It is a frigid and breezy morning, with readings in the teens and 20s, so bundle up and bring your pets indoors. Don’t forget to let your faucets drip if your house isn’t very well insulated. Precipitation will be ending from west to east from mid-morning to the early afternoon as temperatures rise to the 20s and 30s and sunshine becomes visible later in the day.



Tonight, under a clear sky, we’ll drop to the teens and single digits but Halloween is looking sunny and milder, with highs in the 40s and 50s.



Our weather stays cooler than average but nicer heading into the weekend.



Stay warm, stay safe, and have a great day.



Meteorologist Chris Martin