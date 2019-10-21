Winter Getaways with Great Value

Holiday Travel is always peak travel, with families taking advantage of the short breaks from school to head to the tropics, where white sand beaches and warm water make them forget the cold they left behind. Whether on land or sea, they want to make the most of that break to recharge and get away from it all. Travel expert Mark Murphy talks about trends to look out for, where the deals are and the best ways for travelers to book and protect their vacations.

Mark Murphy is a travel expert who is regularly featured on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, CBS, NBC, ABC, and the Today Show. He’s a bestselling author and entrepreneur, and was the founder of travAlliancemedia, a company recognized by Inc magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States (5x since 2008). Mark sold his interest in travAlliancemedia, which also owns ‪TravelPulse.com, the largest travel news site in the world, in the fall of 2019.