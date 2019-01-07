Winkle Found Competent to Stand Trial

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy Randall County Jail.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A licensed psychologist has found Kevin Thomas Winkle competent to stand trial.

Winkle's competency was brought into question after he allegedly brought firearms into St. Mary's Church two different times.

Winkle was indicted back in September on one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and another count of Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone.

He was arrested twice within a week for two different incidents at St. Mary's Church.

According to the indictment, federal officials listed more than 150 guns and gun accessories as forfeited items.

At the time, Winkle was ordered by a federal judge to spend at least 30 days in a mental health facility for a psychiatric evaluation.