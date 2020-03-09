Wine flows from faucet after a malfunction in an Italian town

(CNN) — No one likes plumbing issues.
But perhaps this is one many people might not mind.
Take a look at this.
That is red wine flowing from this faucet.
It happened for a few hours Wednesday in the northern Italian town of Castelvetro.
A malfunction at a local winery sent 1,000 liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes.
The wine flowed from faucets and shower heads for a few hours.
Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.
The town’s deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak.
The health crisis has hit residents of northern Italy especially hard.
