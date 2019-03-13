Winds Causing Problems Around Texas Panhandle Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy Cindy Scribner in Spearman [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - DPS and TxDOT are discouraging travel due to the wind today.

National Weather Service in Amarillo reported a wind gust of up to 80 mph.

Multiple 18-wheelers have been blown over in the area.

Xcel is reporting almost 40,000 customers without power across Texas and New Mexico.

If you see down power lines contact Xcel Energy. If a down power line or damage to a structure is posing an immediate danger to you or someone else, call 911. If there is a matter that is posing no immediate danger to you or anyone else please call the non emergency number at 378-3038.

In New Mexico, Quay County Sheriff's Office is reporting a train derailment has closed Highway 469 between Logan and San Jon. They report to not attempt to travel in this area.

State Police on scene of a #trainderailment on SR 469 near Logan, NM involving 26 rail cars. No injuries reported. Wind was contributing factor in crash. pic.twitter.com/Qp6pzr0ee1 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 13, 2019

Two wildfires have started in the eastern counties of the Texas panhandle.

Grassfire just north of Miami and Highway 60 continuing to grow. #phwx #firewx — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 13, 2019

The National Weather Service in Amarillo said the wind is pushing a grass fire in the Lake Meredith Area. https://t.co/3i70gjvajs — KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) March 13, 2019

However it isn't just destruction around the area, National Weather Service in Amarillo released the following: