Winds Causing Problems Around Texas Panhandle

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 12:47 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 06:13 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - DPS and TxDOT are discouraging travel due to the wind today.

National Weather Service in Amarillo reported a wind gust of up to 80 mph. 

Multiple 18-wheelers have been blown over in the area.

Xcel is reporting almost 40,000 customers without power across Texas and New Mexico.

If you see down power lines contact Xcel Energy. If a down power line or damage to a structure is posing an immediate danger to you or someone else, call 911. If there is a matter that is posing no immediate danger to you or anyone else please call the non emergency number at 378-3038.

In New Mexico, Quay County Sheriff's Office is reporting a train derailment has closed Highway 469 between Logan and San Jon. They report to not attempt to travel in this area.

Two wildfires have started in the eastern counties of the Texas panhandle.

However it isn't just destruction around the area, National Weather Service in Amarillo released the following: 

