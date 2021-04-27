Window On a Wider World is hosting Bulls hockey game for Panhandle students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Window On a Wider World is hosting over 1200 students from the Panhandle to a Bulls hockey game today, April 27 at 11:00 a.m., according to Executive Director, Catherine Meck.

According to Meck, the WOWW program is treating students to their first hockey game, free lunch, and a day full of fun.

For more information on Window On a Wider World visit www.windowonawiderworld.org/