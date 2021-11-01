Window On A Wider World Hosting The 5 Browns Band

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WOWW or Window On A Wider World works to weave arts, science, and cultural classes among a child’s core curriculum.

Coming up on November 4th they’re hosting “The 5 Browns”.

Adults $35.00 including fees (additional fees if purchased online)Children/Students 18 & Under $20.00 including fees (additional fees if purchased online)Window On a Wider World presents the international sensation, The 5 Browns, to the Texas Panhandle. The 5 Browns are five young sibling pianists that deliver incredible classical masterpiece music with complex, five-part arrangements on Steinway pianos. This is an opportunity for the Panhandle of Texas to experience exceptional inspirational music at the acoustically perfect, world-class Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Bring the whole family to be amazed!Tickets on sale now at www.panhandletickets.com

OPTIONAL: All-Inclusive VIP Package$150/VIP ticket includes Cocktails, Dinner, Parking & ConcertThe VIP Experience will start your evening with cocktails and dinner in a private, safe environment at the new The Barfield hotel. Chef Guzman will prepare a one-of-a-kind dining experience followed by dessert and specialty cocktails. Private parking will be available at The Barfield’s parking lot right next door and when you arrive at the Globe-News Center for The 5 Browns concert you will receive VIP Parking, so you can pull right up to the doors of the GNC.All proceeds will go to supporting student education through Window On a Wider World www.windowonawiderworld.org5:00pm Cocktails and 6:00pm Dinner at The Barfield: 600 S. Polk St.***Private Dinner Parking at The Barfield, 600 S. Polk St.7:30pm: The 5 Browns at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts (includes VIP parking)

If you would like to purchase a private sponsorship table for the VIP event, please contact the office at Window On a Wider World 806.342.5600