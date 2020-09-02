Wildorado Mustangs set to surprise 1A teams in first UIL season

WILDORADO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In their first season with a high school football team, Wildorado played an outlaw schedule that didn’t see many wins from the team, but after a 1-0 start to the season, the Mustangs have some high expectations for their first year in the UIL.

Ty James, Wildorado’s head football coach explained, “Mentally, I think they’re so much farther ahead than last year. Little scheme things that come up in games, that weren’t obvious last year were very obvious Friday. We were able to make some adjustments that last year we wouldn’t have been able to make at any point last year.”

And for a 6-man team, they have the size and speed to warrant those expectations.

“We’re in a unique situation where we’ve got a lot of big guys, and that can pay detrimental to certain six-man teams if you have only big guys because typically they’re not fast, we have a good mix of both. We have five guys at over 6’2″, that’s a good problem.”

to see our full story on the Mustangs, including how the team had to come together following the tragic loss of one of their own players in 2019, watch the video above.