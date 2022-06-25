AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildcat Bluff Nature Center officials announced they are set to celebrate the center’s 30th year anniversary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 25 at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.
According to a WBNC press release, WBNC invites you and or your business to support and celebrate with a fundraiser. Tickets will be sold at the door starting at $45 per person for members of WBNC and Discovery Center. For non-members, tickets will be sold at $50 per person.
WBNC lists activities including:
- Plenty of Craft beer to go-’round with selections from Budweiser Distributing Company.
- Live music by Steel Betty, a bluegrass band is coming all the way from Austin, Tx for the event.
- Pondaseta Brewing Co., Market 33, Honey Buzz Winery, and Toppled Turtle Brewing Company.
- Beer-themed games with lots of sweet swag for prizes provided by Budwiser!
- Chuckwagon-style food favorites!
- Beer Puppeteer, Corn Hole, and a Beer Stein-hoisting competition
For more information on the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center’s 30th-anniversary visit, here.