AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildcat Bluff Nature Center officials announced they are set to celebrate the center’s 30th year anniversary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 25 at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.

According to a WBNC press release, WBNC invites you and or your business to support and celebrate with a fundraiser. Tickets will be sold at the door starting at $45 per person for members of WBNC and Discovery Center. For non-members, tickets will be sold at $50 per person.

WBNC lists activities including:

  • Plenty of Craft beer to go-’round with selections from Budweiser Distributing Company.
  • Live music by Steel Betty, a bluegrass band is coming all the way from Austin, Tx for the event.
  • Pondaseta Brewing Co., Market 33, Honey Buzz Winery, and Toppled Turtle Brewing Company.
  • Beer-themed games with lots of sweet swag for prizes provided by Budwiser!
  • Chuckwagon-style food favorites!
  • Beer Puppeteer, Corn Hole, and a Beer Stein-hoisting competition

For more information on the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center’s 30th-anniversary visit, here.