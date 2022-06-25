AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wildcat Bluff Nature Center officials announced they are set to celebrate the center’s 30th year anniversary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 25 at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.

According to a WBNC press release, WBNC invites you and or your business to support and celebrate with a fundraiser. Tickets will be sold at the door starting at $45 per person for members of WBNC and Discovery Center. For non-members, tickets will be sold at $50 per person.

WBNC lists activities including: