Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center keeps pushing despite Coronavirus pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than 400 animals have been rescued this year by Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

KAMR Local Four’s Crystal Martinez went to the center to see how these essential workers are still pushing through despite the spread of COVID-19.

According to the center this is one of busiest years the center has had.

The center is a non- profit organization that relies heavily on volunteers. Even though the spread of the virus may be heavy on everyone’s mind the volunteers say animals still need their help and they are going to be there for them.

“Even with al of this happening not once did they ever say sorry I’m not going to come in, I’m not going to be able to help this year, and I would have fully understood if they said that instead they’re like nope lets get it done. These animals don’t understand we’re in a pandemic, they still need help,” Stephanie Oravetez, Founder of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, explained.

Oravetez said for those dropping off animals the are more than welcome to come inside, but if they do not feel comfortable they may call them when they arrive and leave animal outside the door.