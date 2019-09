(FOX NEWS) – Starbucks has come out with some really offbeat frappuccinos and iced tea flavors for the fall.

The only catch is you have to go to Japan to get them!

There’s the “sweet potato gold frappuccino.”

And two new fruity flavors “green apple jelly” and “baked apple pink.”

The drinks can only be ordered in the “tall” size.

They’re expected to be available in Starbucks stores, in Japan, through the fall.