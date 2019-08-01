Wild and Free on 83 starts today and we sit down with Wes Reeves to talk about all the fun events you can get into this weekend.

Five local communities to host Wild & Free on 83. The 4-day event is to promote communities along Veterans Memorial Highway. Five Texas panhandle communities have come together to host a multi-day, family-friendly event along highway 83 this summer.

The towns of Canadian, Wheeler, Shamrock, Wellington, and Childress have each scheduled four days full of fun from Thursday, August 1st through Sunday, August 4th. Some of the things on tap for Wild & Free on 83 include live music, art exhibits, scavenger hunts, helicopter tours, clay shoots, cookouts, block parties, golf tournaments, star watching, wine tasting and much more! Area residents are invited to discover the rich heritage of these communities by visiting points of interest in each town while enjoying events scheduled throughout the day.

A full calendar of events for the five towns is available at wildandfree83.com. There, you can also find a full list of hotels, restaurants and shopping options. Representatives from each town will spend the next two months visiting neighboring communities to help promote the event, with the goal of expanding it each year to include more stops along highway 83.