Widowed, divorced men’s odds of dying from heart disease higher than women

A new study suggests widowed and divorced men are more likely to die from heart disease than women of the same marital status.

Single men, however, are more likely to survive heart failure than single women.

This according to an analysis of marital status and death rates of more than 1.8 million people treated for heart disease in northern England between 2000 and 2014.

Compared with widows, men whose spouses die have an 11 percent higher risk of death after a heart attack and single men with heart failure were found to have a 13 percent lower risk of death compared to single women.

After examining the data, lead researcher doctor Rahul Potluri, from Aston Medical School in Birmingham, says when it comes to heart disease focusing on a patient’s medical problem isn’t enough.

Potluri saying “it’s important we look into providing holistic care and explore other factors, such as their support network, which can also have a big impact on a person’s health.”