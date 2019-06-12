Why your office job is making you gain weight

Going to work doesn’t just add more dollars to your bank account researchers say your job also adds more inches to your waistline.

According to a new “OnePoll” study, close to 70 percent of people are blaming their job for their weight gain with the average American saying their desk job has made them gain roughly 12 pounds.

The study revealing the common enemy is mindless snacking with over 60 percent saying they eat unhealthy foods when facing high levels of stress on the job.

And it’s not just in-office practices contributing to the extra pounds.

Workers cite the pressure of not missing out on networking opportunities.

Adding, they often go to happy hour events where alcohol and fast food is readily available.