Why the IRS may be knocking on your door

IRS house call: Agency targeting people with high incomes who file late

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Taxpayers who make six-figure salaries and have a history of filing late returns could get a visitor this filing season.

The IRS is stepping up unannounced house calls to those people to remind them to file on time.

The agency says payment plans can be arranged for taxpayers who cannot pay the total bill to Uncle Sam.

The IRS also reminding people they need to file on time even if they can’t pay.

The agency is stepping up face-to-face visits after hiring more revenue officers.

