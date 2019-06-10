Why dreaming about murdering your boss is healthy

Dreaming about murdering your boss may not be such a bad thing, it can actually be healthy.

This according to Doctor Julia Shaw – a criminal psychologist at University College London.

Shaw believes fantasizing about the death of someone you don't like can actually help create feelings of empathy for your hypothetical victim.

Adding, it gets you thinking about the consequences associated with killing them.

According to Shaw, this thought process is what “sets us apart from animals and the psychologically ill..."

Adding, empathy exercises are important to do and that thinking about your actions and their consequences are “critical to making good decisions.”

