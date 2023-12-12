AUSTIN (KXAN) — The primary campaign season for the 2024 presidential election is well underway.

Incumbent Democrat Joe Biden is seeking a second term in the White House, having announced his reelection campaign on April 25, 2023. He faces two challengers from within his own party.

On the Republican side, 13 major candidates launched campaigns, including former president Donald Trump. If he secures the nomination, the 2024 election could be a rematch from 2020, between Trump and Biden.

Other notable candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The chart below shows when each candidate announced their campaign.

Here’s a look at the list of major candidates who have declared for the two main parties, in alphabetical order:

As of Dec. 4, 2023, there are six major Republican candidates still in the race, along with three Democrats. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had been running as a Democrat, announced Oct. 9 that he would instead run as an independent.

Key dates in the 2024 campaign