White Texas police officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of black man

WOLFE CITY, Texas (AP) – A white police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town. The Texas Rangers say Jonathan Price was walking away from Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas when Lucas opened fire Saturday night, killing Price.
The 22-year-old police officer was booked Monday into the Hunt County Jail. Bail was set at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if Lucas had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Family and friends of Price, who was 31, said Monday that the one-time college football player was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.
