Whiskey sales surge

(NBC NEWS) — US sales of Irish whiskey are surging.
That’s according to new data released by IWSR, an alcohol market analysis firm.
It says volume of Irish whiskey sales shot up 8.6 percent in 2019.
It’s one of the fastest-growing spirits categories in the US.
The firm says “premium-isation” is a key driver for the category’s sustained interest and innovation.
As part of the trend towards premium offerings, Irish whiskey producers have been releasing products with age statements similar to those of scotch, reaching up to 21 years in the barrel.
