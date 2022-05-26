This segment is sponsored by BestReviews. BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WHICH ARE THE TOP ESPRESSO MACHINES?

Although many people enjoy visiting coffee houses for barista-made espresso, it’s not the only place they can enjoy their favorite morning brew. When they invest in an espresso machine, it’s easy to enjoy a fresh, aromatic cup of espresso in the comfort of their own home any time of the day.

There are dozens of espresso machines on the market, ranging from beginner-friendly moka pots to deluxe models with tampers and other built-in functions. Choosing the right machine often boils down to how hands-on people would like to be during preparation — as well as how much they intend to spend.

IN THIS SEGMENT:

BestReviews’ Branson Stowell joins Gary Gelfand to share the most popular espresso machines available from Nespresso, Breville, and Bialetti.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is a beginner-friendly machine that is often recommended for people who want to brew a quality espresso without too much effort.

The Nespresso Vertuo is a beginner-friendly machine that is often recommended for people who want a “one-button-push” machine that doesn’t compromise on brew quality or strength. According to Stowell, all users need to do is “put in a little pod, push it down, and coffee comes straight out” within 30 seconds.

Instant brewing isn’t the only convenience the Nespresso Vertuo offers, though. The machine automatically senses pods, also called capsules, and adjusts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time. It’s also a space-savvy model at just 5.5 inches wide, making it a viable option for smaller kitchens.

For those who want to expand their brewing potential with cappuccinos, lattes and other custom drinks, Stowell says the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is a worthwhile option. It has a steam wand as well as a built-in magnetic tamper. The built-in conical burr grinder is another desirable feature of the machine, says Stowell, who explains that it eliminates the need for a separate coffee grinder — which only adds to the overall espresso maker investment.

The Breville espresso offers more control over brewing than other options. Besides manual microfoam milk texturing, it’s equipped with digital temperature control for optimal extraction. The machine also has notable curb appeal with contemporary styling and stainless steel finish.

While the Breville machine arrives at the top of the price range, the Bialetti Moka Express is the most affordable option. Stowell says that other Moka pots come in “as cheap as $20.” Like other Moka pots, the Moka Express boasts an easy stovetop brewing process. You can use a Moka pot on all stovetops, including induction stovetops when used with Bialetti’s adapter plate.

The Bialetti Moka Express is a best-selling model that has been made in Italy since 1933, and it’s now available in four sizes up to 12 cups. The Moka Express is made with high-grade aluminum and is easy to clean, and by many accounts, it can last for the better part of a decade when it’s well maintained.

No matter which type of espresso maker you choose, Stowell says there are many ways you can “spruce up your espresso” with special ingredients, such as chocolate or cinnamon. “You can add a little something to your steamed milk in lattes,” says Stowell, “such as honey.”

SHOP THIS SEGMENT

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by De’Longhi

The Nespresso Vertuo Next delivers bold, aromatic brews with maximum flavor extraction from over 30 Nespresso capsule varieties. The sleek machines offer one-button operation for quick and easy espressos during busy mornings.

Sold by Amazon, Wayfair, and Macy’s

Shop Now

Nespresso Capsules VertuoLine Voltesso

If you’re partial to a mild roast, these Voltesso capsules offer a smooth balance between lightness and sweetness. The Arabica and Robusta beans in the capsules are sourced from sustainably-grown farms.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Bialetti Moka Express

If you’re on a budget, this well-received Moka pot is an affordable investment with quality construction and an easy-to-clean design. It has an ergonomic handle and a contoured spout for easy pouring.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Bialetti Induction Plate Adapter

You can use the Bialetti Moka Express on induction stovetops with this convenient adapter. It’s made with high-gauge steel for superior heat diffusing and retention.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

The high-end espresso machine gives experienced espresso enthusiasts full control over their brews. It has a built-in steam wand, conical burr grinder, and dose-control grinding to create rich, full-bodied espressos.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Cafe Bustelo Espresso Ground Coffee

Cafe Bustelo is established as one of the boldest, strongest roasts on the market. The ground coffee is especially popular for Moka pot users who don’t want to grind beans themselves but still want flavorful espressos.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Lavazza Espresso Barista Gran Crema Whole Bean Blend

For those who want to recreate barista-quality espressos, these Lavazza beans deliver an aromatic blend of honey and roasted coffee. Their high-intensity rating is grounded with creamy undertones.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Cuisinart Supreme Automatic Burr Mill

If you like grinding your own beans, invest in this top-rated Cuisinart burr mill grinder with 18 grind positions. The large grind chamber is easy to access and fill, and it holds up to 32 cups’ worth of ground beans.

Sold by Amazon, Wayfair, and Kohl’s

Shop Now

Sign up here to get exclusive content, advice, and tips from BestReviews delivered right to your inbox.

Find today’s best deals on products we recommend based on expert research at BestReviews’ all-new Daily Deals page.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.