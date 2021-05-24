When Back Pain Requires a Doctor’s Visit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –When is back pain something more serious than just having bad posture?

BACKGROUND:

Up to 80% of people in the United States will experience back pain at some point in their lives, and different causes could be contributing to the underlying source of pain.1 AxSpA is an inflammatory arthritis of the spine characterized by chronic inflammatory back pain.2 It is also characterized by symptoms such as low back pain at night, fatigue, and morning stiffness that can affect walking, dressing, bathing, eating and other activities of daily living.2



DID YOU KNOW?

• Approximately 1.7 million people in the US are living with spondyloarthritis (SpA), including axSpA and related conditions; however, because it is underdiagnosed, that number may be higher.3,4

• There are two forms of axSpA: AS and nr-axSpA.5

• The road to diagnosis for AS sufferers is long and painful, with an average range of 7-10 years from onset of symptoms to diagnosis.6

• Nr-axSpA is more prevalent in women, who tend to develop pain in the hips, neck, and knees, whereas AS is more prevalent in men, who tend to develop pain in the lower back and spine.7,8

• While it’s believed that men are more likely than women to develop AS, symptoms present differently, and AS is not commonly looked for in women. Therefore, the ratio of men to women with AS may not be as high as the evidence suggests.9

• Family history may be a risk factor for developing axSpA.

