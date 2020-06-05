When and how to talk to your kids about racism, discrimination

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Talking to your children about real-world issues, like racism and discrimination, can be difficult. So is knowing when and how to do it.

The First Vice President of the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP, David Lovejoy, said the best time to start talking to them about it is day one.

He said it is important for people to all know people from different races and cultures, and that exposing children at a young age to different races will make them more well-rounded individuals.

Lovejoy said it is important to not give in to the stereotypes of races, and that every person of a race doesn’t act or feel the same way.

“We want our children to grow up in a safe environment. Everybody wants that across the board and those things tie us together,” said Lovejoy. “If we concentrate on those things and respecting those things, we’ll have a better city, a better state, and a better country.”

He said the younger someone teaches a child to fight stereotypes, the more successful they will be at understanding people.

Elizabeth Clark, a licensed professional counselor, said the topic can be brought up at any time and it’s important to ask questions of your kids.

“I think it’s okay to bring those conversions at any time. It’s okay to be directive,” said Clark. “I know sometimes that can be nerve-racking, but it is completely appropriate just to be curious of your kid’s experience and just ask them a question regarding the things they see, their interactions with other people, and the stuff they see on the news.”

Lovejoy added parents must educate themselves to help educate their children about the important topics. He said people must be able to tell all sides of history to show what made this country great.

