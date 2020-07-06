Wheeler family loses home after 4th of July celebration

WHEELER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Area firefighters were kept busy with calls related to fireworks, over the fourth of July weekend.

One call in particular happened after a family in Wheeler woke up to their house in flames.

According to the family the house is a total loss and all because of a firework that was under their home.

Joanna Escobar Rodriguez, said she did not plan on spending her holiday fun like this she just wanted to pop a few fireworks with her children , neighbors and family.

The family said they went to sleep only to wake up with their house in flames. Rodriguez said she is just lucky her and her fqamily are alive.



“Right now I have a loss of words it’s really hard seeing my house that way everything we worked so hard for destroyed but I’m really blessed and I’m really happy that we’re ok,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez sais she does have a broken ankle and her daugter was taken to the doctor to make sure she was ok but she said she is thankful things did not go another route.

According to Rodriguez says she feels it was an accident that was out of their control.