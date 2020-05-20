SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 14-year-old has been found safely.
It is the policy of this station to remove the name and photo of the missing once they have been found safe.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Lawmakers push for nationwide investment to expand access to reliable broadband internet
- Everyday Heroes: Guyon Saunders Resource Center, Loaves and Fishes
- Local restaurants see both good and bad at limited capacity
- With distance learning front and center, education officials urge lawmakers to close technology gap
- Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office: Missing 14-year-old found safe