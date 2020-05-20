Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office: Missing 14-year-old found safe

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 14-year-old has been found safely.

It is the policy of this station to remove the name and photo of the missing once they have been found safe.

